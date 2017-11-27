Government blamed after two killed in Colchester shack fire

The government’s failure to provide electricity resulted in the death of an elderly woman and her son in a shack fire in Colchester yesterday, the angry family said.

Residents of the Endlovini settlement are haunted by the screams of Nonganina Mbengashe, 79, and her son, Zwelandile, 46, whose shack burnt down in the early hours of the morning.

Neighbours rushed to the shack at about 4am when they heard the screams, but were unable to save the pair.

“Someone bashed down the door to help, but [the oxygen from outside] was sucked in and the whole shack went up in flames,” Mayibuye Ndlovu Development Trust trustee Kevin Foster said.

Nonganina’s eldest son, Mthuthuzeli Bell, 55, said the government had failed them.

“If that area had electricity, my mom and brother would still be alive today,” he said.

“She has stayed there more than 15 years.

“We pleaded with the [Nelson Mandela Bay] municipality and Eskom officials to give us electricity and for 10 years we have been waiting for houses.

“We even contacted Bhisho, but to no avail.”

Colchester is one of the areas often rocked by service-delivery protests, with residents demanding houses and proper infrastructure.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said it was suspected Zwelandile had been cooking on a stove when the fire started.

“An inquest docket was opened at the Kinkelbos police station,” he said.