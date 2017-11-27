Cops in murder case arrested
Three police members were arrested for allegedly withholding evidence in the abduction and murder of four men from Kwazakhele.
The policemen, who are all stationed at the New Brighton police station, were arrested on Friday for not handing in a laptop given to them by the parents of one of the victims.
According to police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge, the laptop relates to the case of four men – Athenkosi Steven, 21, Nyaniso Maso, 30, Sive Vangqa, 26, and Eric Siphiwo Kama, 32 – who were abducted at gunpoint in Kwazakhele on November 16.
Their bodies were found in a bushy area in Coega two days later.
The policemen will face charges of defeating the ends of justice at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court today.