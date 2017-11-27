Brutal assault on Alex farmer

Father of three in critical condition after being ambushed by robbers

A father of three is fighting for his life after being brutally attacked on his Alexandria farm at the weekend.

What was meant to be a happy family get-together in Port Elizabeth to watch the South Africa against Italy rugby test on television turned into a nightmare after Riaan Scheepers, 62, was badly beaten and stabbed by two men.

He sustained severe skull fractures.

Scheepers and a farm worker, identified as Liefie Breakfast, age unknown, were attacked between 8.30am and 9am on Saturday when they walked into Scheepers’s home after being out in the field.

The cattle farmer’s daughter, Bianca, 29, said her father had been severely assaulted and stabbed multiple times.

Breakfast had also been beaten, according to the police, but was not as badly injured.

He managed to escape and call for help.

An anguished Bianca said her father was in a stable but critical condition and was showing some reaction.

Bianca, a teacher in Cradock, was staying with extended family in Port Elizabeth for the weekend and had been expecting her father to join them to watch the rugby.

But, instead, she received a call from one of her father’s neighbours, telling her that he had been attacked on the farm.

“All I wanted to know was if my father was still alive,” Bianca said.

“I was told he had been tied up with cable ties and that’s when they hurt him.”

The news of the attack had been a huge shock as he had sent her a WhatsApp message shortly before the vicious assault.

“I had to phone my siblings – sister Simone, 26, from Hermanus, and brother Christo, 23, who is studying in Bloemfontein – and tell them about the attack,” Bianca said.

“Everyone in the family was stunned because you never think such a thing could happen.

“The family is traumatised, but we’re a praying family and it’s taking us through.”

Scheepers, whose wife died 12 years ago, lives alone on Ficks Farm.

He took the farm over from his father and has run it for almost 30 years.

He is unconscious but breathing on his own, according to Bianca.

Police spokeswoman Mali Govender said: “We are working closely with the farming community, who have been of great assistance, facial and will continue to follow up on any information received.