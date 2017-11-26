Suspects arrested within minutes of armed robbery

Two suspects were arrested within minutes of an armed robbery at a fast food outlet in Hunter’s Retreat on Friday night.

They were nabbed following a shoot-out with police along the Missionvale / Uitenhage Road.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said three suspects – two of them armed with firearms – entered a burger and pizza outlet at about 8.30pm and held staff at gunpoint.

“A customer was also robbed of his wallet. The customers were chased out of the place and the suspects emptied the tills and safe. An undisclosed amount of money was taken,” Naidu said.

“The suspects fled in a waiting getaway vehicle, a red Volkswagen Polo. Immediately after the alert was set out via radio channels, TRT [Tactical Response Team] members spotted the vehicle. A chase ensued and the suspects fired at police who retaliated with the same. The suspects lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle crashed.”

Naidu said a 28-year-old was arrested in the vehicle and two firearms were found in the vehicle and a 35-year-old was arrested as the other three fled into the bushes.

“Two suspects are still at large. The stolen money and the customer’s wallet was also found in the vehicle,” she said.

“The 35-year-old suspect will be charged for business robbery while the 28-year-old will be charged for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property.”

The two – from KwaDwesi – are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.