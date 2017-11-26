PE swimming coach trains Grenada youth

Mandy Dean helping to create champs

Waking up to clear blue water, waterfalls and rain forests is partly how a former Springbok triathlete and Port Elizabeth resident describes her days as a swimming coach to underprivileged children in the West Indies.

Mandy Dean, who attended St Dominic’s Priory and the Hill College, embarked on a sailing mission in the Caribbean with a friend almost two years ago, and landed a job at a non-profit organisation – Grenada Youth Adventures.

“I arrived on the spice island of Grenada by chance. I came to help a friend look after a luxury catamaran and as I drove around the island I noticed that very few local people swam in the beautiful warm, calm ocean.”

She asked around and found out about a woman, Deb Eastwood, who taught locals how to swim.

Eastwood was in the US at the time, but Dean managed to phone her there.

“She said she’d been praying for me, and that she needed help urgently.

“I got to the pool the next day and started coaching, and here I am still a year and a bit later,” Dean said.

The pair had started a competitive swimming club, called Sailfish, and had gone on to have nine children qualify to represent Grenada at a national swimming competition in St Lucia this month.

Eastwood, through her non-profit organisation, sponsored a third of the members of the swimming club, while the rest paid an affordable fee.