Olver ‘selective’ in narrative, says official

A Nelson Mandela Bay municipality senior official has accused author and ANC insider Crispian Olver of selectively and falsely writing about him in his book How to Steal a City – describing some of its contents as lies.

Economic Development boss Anele Qaba has challenged Olver on claims that he used municipal money to renovate his New Brighton business.

In turn, Qaba has accused Olver of attempting to use municipal resources for the ANC manifesto launch on April 16 last year.

Olver was parachuted in as a “fixer” by then corporate governance and traditional affairs minister Pravin Gordhan to help root our corruption. He was also part of the ANC regional task team after the party’s regional structure was disbanded.

The book made headlines when it was launched last month. It gives an insider account of how the municipality was crippled by corruption.

In the book, Olver refers to an article said to have been published in The Herald in 2014.

Olver said the story alleged Qaba and former corporate service boss Mod Ndoyana had used municipal money to renovate a tavern in New Brighton in which they subsequently bought shares.

Qaba denied the article had ever been published in The Herald.

Olver declined to comment on what had been included or left out of the book.

Qaba said Olver omitted to include details of a meeting where Olver instructed municipal executive directors to redirect city resources for things like resorts and marketing towards the party’s manifesto launch.

Qaba added that Olver had been at a controversial meeting at City Hall on March 11, called by then city manager Mpilo Mbambisa on behalf of former mayor Danny Jordaan. However, Mbambisa and Jordaan were not at the meeting.

“When we got there, there was no mayor or city manager and Chippy [Olver’s nickname] introduced two officials [from Luthuli House] to us before chairing the meeting himself,” Qaba said.

Qaba said other department heads who had beenhad at the meeting included sports and arts boss Noxolo Nqwazi, suspended public health executive director Andile Tolom and infrastructure and engineering executive director Walter Shaidi.