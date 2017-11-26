Olver ‘selective’ in narrative, says official
A Nelson Mandela Bay municipality senior official has accused author and ANC insider Crispian Olver of selectively and falsely writing about him in his book How to Steal a City – describing some of its contents as lies.
Economic Development boss Anele Qaba has challenged Olver on claims that he used municipal money to renovate his New Brighton business.
In turn, Qaba has accused Olver of attempting to use municipal resources for the ANC manifesto launch on April 16 last year.
Olver was parachuted in as a “fixer” by then corporate governance and traditional affairs minister Pravin Gordhan to help root our corruption. He was also part of the ANC regional task team after the party’s regional structure was disbanded.
The book made headlines when it was launched last month. It gives an insider account of how the municipality was crippled by corruption.
In the book, Olver refers to an article said to have been published in The Herald in 2014.
Olver said the story alleged Qaba and former corporate service boss Mod Ndoyana had used municipal money to renovate a tavern in New Brighton in which they subsequently bought shares.
Qaba denied the article had ever been published in The Herald.
Olver declined to comment on what had been included or left out of the book.
Qaba said Olver omitted to include details of a meeting where Olver instructed municipal executive directors to redirect city resources for things like resorts and marketing towards the party’s manifesto launch.
Qaba added that Olver had been at a controversial meeting at City Hall on March 11, called by then city manager Mpilo Mbambisa on behalf of former mayor Danny Jordaan. However, Mbambisa and Jordaan were not at the meeting.
“When we got there, there was no mayor or city manager and Chippy [Olver’s nickname] introduced two officials [from Luthuli House] to us before chairing the meeting himself,” Qaba said.
Qaba said other department heads who had beenhad at the meeting included sports and arts boss Noxolo Nqwazi, suspended public health executive director Andile Tolom and infrastructure and engineering executive director Walter Shaidi.
Shaidi and Tolom both said they did not remember the meeting.
“It was a shocker. He introduced the guys from Luthuli [House] and told us what he wanted us to provide support,” Qaba said.
Qaba said the meeting had then turned towards what the ANC would need from each department.
“We discussed what facilities he would need, such as beds for volunteers or additional screens from the communications office.”
“There is a thin line here, we are officials governing and here was a senior official from the ANC instructing us to do this and it was wrong,” Qaba said. According to Qaba the executive directors refused and walked out.
Nqwazi said Olver had later threatened to have their contracts terminated if they did not acquiesce.
“It was an era where things were run by instilling fear in officials to get them to do what was required. And if you didn’t you were asked how you expected your contract to be renewed,” Nqwazi said.
Nqwazi said department heads were confused by Olver’s role in the municipality.
Olver denied the claims and said the meeting was convened by Mbambisa.
“There definitely was a meeting convened by the city manager at which I was present, where we were discussing how to deal with the manifesto launch,” Olver said.
Olver said department heads were not asked to fund the launch. However, the city had some obligations it had to fulfil towards an event of that magnitude.
He also said he could not remember who was at the meeting.
Asked about allegedly threatening to have contracts terminated Olver said: “There’s no doubt that I crossed the line between politics and administration, as I make clear in the book. However, I definitely did not threaten officials.”
Attempts to reach Mbambisa were not successful.