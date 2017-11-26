Police have confirmed Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba has been accused of allegedly assaulting a young woman in a Johannesburg flat on Saturday morning.

Pictures of the alleged abuse were shared on social media on Saturday‚ with an image of the alleged victim’s bloody lip and what appeared to be a chipped tooth going viral.

The woman spoke to Sunday Times detailing what allegedly took place. On social media she claimed the attack was “brutal”.

Police confirmed to TshisaLIVE that a case of assault had been opened against the musician at the Hillbrow Police Station on Saturday.

“No arrests have been made yet and the matter is currently being investigated‚” Sergeant Mduduzi Zondo said.

Ndaba’s management referred all enquiries to Mzansi Magic.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ head of PR at M-Net Nondumiso Mabece said the channel had not been in contact with the Idols star.

“Mzansi Magic and Idols SA are aware of social media posts of an alleged incident that took place on November 24. We have‚ however‚ been unable to make contact with Mthokozisi Ndaba. Mzansi Magic and Idols SA condemn any act of abuse.”

Ndaba lost out on the Idols SA crown to Paxton Fielies last week and missed a post-show press conference. Mzansi Magic confirmed to TshisaLIVE at the time that he was receiving “assistance” after the finale to deal with the loss.

“Mthokozisi has requested to be given time to come to terms with the result of the Idols show. He will indicate when he is ready to speak to the media‚” said M-Net’s Nondumiso Mabece.