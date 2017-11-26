First time for rare transplant in metro

Patient recovers well after ‘poo’ procedure

After a month in Livingstone Hospital’s critical care unit, organ failure and weeks of incredible pain, a young Port Elizabeth man was saved when a team of doctors transplanted about 50g of a relative’s “poo” into his body.

The man, who asked not to be named, was discharged within a week.

His procedure was the first stool transplant in the province’s public sector and the third in the city.

Head of the Adult Critical Care Unit at Livingstone Hospital Dr Lizette van der Merwe said a fecal microbiota transplant (also known as a stool transplant) was a fairly new, internationally recognised treatment for resistant or recurring forms of a bowel infection caused by a bacterium called Clostridium difficile.

This infection is associated with antibiotic use as it thrives when normal intestinal bacteria are killed off.

Van der Merwe said their patient was a young man with a serious abdominal condition.

She said: “He was admitted to the Adult Critical Care Unit. He required organ support and broad spectrum antibiotics.

“Although he improved he had an infection caused by Clostridium difficile.

“Broad spectrum antibiotic exposure is a risk factor for this because the balance of normal organisms in the gut gets disturbed.

“Our patient suffered from bowel dysfunction and ongoing diarrhoea because of this infection.

“First and second line antibiotics failed to control it.”

In consultation with the infectious diseases team, it was decided to do a fecal microbiota transplant.

“The principle of the transplant is that it puts normal gut organisms back into the patient’s bowel and restores the microbacterial balance,” she said.

Van der Merwe said a suitable family donor had been found after screening and both the donor and patient had been counselled before consenting to the procedure.