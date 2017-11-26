First time for rare transplant in metro
Patient recovers well after ‘poo’ procedure
After a month in Livingstone Hospital’s critical care unit, organ failure and weeks of incredible pain, a young Port Elizabeth man was saved when a team of doctors transplanted about 50g of a relative’s “poo” into his body.
The man, who asked not to be named, was discharged within a week.
His procedure was the first stool transplant in the province’s public sector and the third in the city.
Head of the Adult Critical Care Unit at Livingstone Hospital Dr Lizette van der Merwe said a fecal microbiota transplant (also known as a stool transplant) was a fairly new, internationally recognised treatment for resistant or recurring forms of a bowel infection caused by a bacterium called Clostridium difficile.
This infection is associated with antibiotic use as it thrives when normal intestinal bacteria are killed off.
Van der Merwe said their patient was a young man with a serious abdominal condition.
She said: “He was admitted to the Adult Critical Care Unit. He required organ support and broad spectrum antibiotics.
“Although he improved he had an infection caused by Clostridium difficile.
“Broad spectrum antibiotic exposure is a risk factor for this because the balance of normal organisms in the gut gets disturbed.
“Our patient suffered from bowel dysfunction and ongoing diarrhoea because of this infection.
“First and second line antibiotics failed to control it.”
In consultation with the infectious diseases team, it was decided to do a fecal microbiota transplant.
“The principle of the transplant is that it puts normal gut organisms back into the patient’s bowel and restores the microbacterial balance,” she said.
Van der Merwe said a suitable family donor had been found after screening and both the donor and patient had been counselled before consenting to the procedure.
“The National Health Laboratory staff were instrumental in storing and preparing the samples in the correct way. “The first transplant was per enema, but failed, most likely because of ongoing diarrhoea.
“A second transplant, was administered via a tube in the stomach. It had immediate effect.
“The diarrhoea settled within 48 hours,” she said.
Van der Merwe said the patient had been in ICU for about a month but quickly discharged after the transplant.
“Since this was a first for us, a detailed protocol had to be researched and put into place.
“This will pave the way for future transplants when indicated. There are very specific European Consensus Guidelines that need to be followed when embarking on such treatment,” she said.
She added that the transplant had been a team effort involving several clinicians and laboratory staff.
Van der Merwe said there had been two similar transplants undertaken in the private sector but this was the first one done in the public sector in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“We would like to create awareness about this treatment being available to patients. It may be offered more frequently to patients in future.
“There is also ongoing research into using fecal microbiata transplants for other conditions as well,” she said.
Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the patient did not want to be identified.
He said the department’s leadership was incredibly proud of this achievement.
“We are turning a corner when it comes to specialist services in the Eastern Cape,” he said. Hospital chief executive Thulane Madonsela also announced that the adult intensive care unit at the hospital had, for the first time, been accredited by the Health Professions Council to train more specialists.