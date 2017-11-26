First home-town show for young chorister
Two years after joining the Drakensberg Boys’ School Choir, former Westering Primary School pupil Jesse Barth has nothing but praise for his new school.
Jesse, 13, who joined the Drakensberg Boys’ Choir after what seemed to be endless academic assessments and singing auditions, said he was glad he had become a part of the school.
Today, Jesse will perform in his home town for the first time since joining the school two years ago.
The joy the youngster finds in learning and growing is evident in every word he speaks about the school.
He said: “When I got to Drakensberg I was amazed and hit by mixed emotions. I was happy to be there but sad at the reality that I would not be seeing my parents in a long time.
“I found comfort in the words they said to me.”
Jesse explained that his parents had told him that it was “okay, just go out there and be yourself”.
He added that sometimes that was easier said than done.
“But when I am having a bad day I always tell myself that I can change the day to what I want it to be.
“My family is not around, so when I am down I always sit with my friends, who always help get me into a positive mood.”
Jesse said he had travelled with the choir as far afield as Japan over the past two years.
He has also sung in cities and towns across the country.
“My most treasured memory is when I performed at Hilton College [as] that was my first official performance with the Drakensberg Boys’ Choir on tour.”
“At the school we have to get African status, where you have to pass all the African sounds and this was where I performed my first ever African performance,” he said.
Jesse said one of the biggest lessons he had learnt from his time at the school was respect – for himself and for others.
“I have learnt integrity and to have passion for everything I do.
“I have a wider knowledge of music and even though my first love is music I also have a keen interest in economics and hopefully one day when I get to university I will be able to study music or economics and partner up with my uncle, who is an economist,” the youngster said.
Jesse’s father, Cecil, said he was enormously proud of Jesse and was looking forward to the choir’s performance this weekend.
Jesse said performing in Port Elizabeth, for the first time in front of his parents, made him very excited.
“This is my home town and I am happy to be here.”
The world-renowned Drakensberg Boys’ Choir will be performing a once-off concert at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre today.
Admission is R120 a person, with tickets on sale at Computicket. Doors will open at 3pm and the show will run from 4pm until 5.30pm.
All funds generated from the performance will go toward raising funds for various community projects run by the Algoa Bay Rotary Club in the metro area.