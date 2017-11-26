First home-town show for young chorister

Two years after joining the Drakensberg Boys’ School Choir, former Westering Primary School pupil Jesse Barth has nothing but praise for his new school.

Jesse, 13, who joined the Drakensberg Boys’ Choir after what seemed to be endless academic assessments and singing auditions, said he was glad he had become a part of the school.

Today, Jesse will perform in his home town for the first time since joining the school two years ago.

The joy the youngster finds in learning and growing is evident in every word he speaks about the school.

He said: “When I got to Drakensberg I was amazed and hit by mixed emotions. I was happy to be there but sad at the reality that I would not be seeing my parents in a long time.

“I found comfort in the words they said to me.”

Jesse explained that his parents had told him that it was “okay, just go out there and be yourself”.

He added that sometimes that was easier said than done.

“But when I am having a bad day I always tell myself that I can change the day to what I want it to be.

“My family is not around, so when I am down I always sit with my friends, who always help get me into a positive mood.”

Jesse said he had travelled with the choir as far afield as Japan over the past two years.

He has also sung in cities and towns across the country.