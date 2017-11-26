Bay plans to increase direct international airlinks

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is looking at forming a task team that will bring in new domestic and international flights through the Port Elizabeth international Airport.

This comes after South African Airways cut flights to Port Elizabeth last month.

Economic development and trade political head Andrew Whitfield said discussions with airline bosses and business in the city were ongoing, but the task team would focus on specific issues.

“We are seeing an increase in the numbers of visitors to the city and in order to ensure that we continue to develop new routes, we are working with different experts in the air access space to develop our own access task team.”

He said the proposed task team would constantly engage with airlines about domestic and international flights while working hand-in-hand with the Airports Company of South Africa, which plans to expand the city’s airport facilities in 2024.

“We are trying to get a head start on that and at the moment our engagement with certain airlines has appeared to encourage them that Nelson Mandela Bay is open for business.”