Bay plans to increase direct international airlinks
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is looking at forming a task team that will bring in new domestic and international flights through the Port Elizabeth international Airport.
This comes after South African Airways cut flights to Port Elizabeth last month.
Economic development and trade political head Andrew Whitfield said discussions with airline bosses and business in the city were ongoing, but the task team would focus on specific issues.
“We are seeing an increase in the numbers of visitors to the city and in order to ensure that we continue to develop new routes, we are working with different experts in the air access space to develop our own access task team.”
He said the proposed task team would constantly engage with airlines about domestic and international flights while working hand-in-hand with the Airports Company of South Africa, which plans to expand the city’s airport facilities in 2024.
“We are trying to get a head start on that and at the moment our engagement with certain airlines has appeared to encourage them that Nelson Mandela Bay is open for business.”
A report tabled by Whitfield and compiled by economic development, tourism and agriculture head Anele Qaba in the mayoral committee meeting this week said the task team would replicate the City of Cape Town’s successful air strategy.
In the report, Qaba wrote that the department was working closely with the Western Cape.
“It has been learnt that the Western Cape’s provincial government and partners are growing the local economy by developing direct air links to bring in record numbers of international tourists,” Qaba wrote.
He further stated that, according to the Western Cape Investment and Trade and Promotion Agency, the success of Cape Town Air Access had resulted in a 27% growth in international arrivals to Cape Town for the first half of this year.
Whitfield said the plan was to replicate Cape Town’s strategy.
“They have a successful recipe and we want to understand how it works so we can try to replicate it in Nelson Mandela Bay,” Whitfield said.