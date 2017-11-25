Three cops arrested for defeating the ends of justice

Three Port Elizabeth police officers have been arrested and will appear in court for defeating the ends of justice.

The three were arrested after it came to light they had failed to hand in a laptop – handed to them by complainants after four men were abducted and killed earlier this month – as an exhibit.

The four men were abducted at gunpoint on November 16 in Kwazakhele. The parents of one of the men opened a case of abduction, but their bodies were found in a bushy area at Grassyridge Road, Coega two days later.

“The Serious Violent Crime Task Team detectives investigated the claim made by the complainants that they handed a bag with laptop to the police when they opened the case,” a police statement read.

“It was discovered that the laptop was not handed in and the three members were arrested on Friday 24 November 2017. All three are stationed at New Brighton police station.”

Motherwell cluster commander, Major-General Dawie Rabie, said the arrests sent a strong warning: “Police members that cross the line will cross the entry into prison.”

The police officers are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.