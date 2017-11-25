Quality law studies at NMU confirmed
Nelson Mandela University is now one of only three universities in the country with a re-accredited law degree course.
This follows the Council on Higher Edcucation (CHE) and the South African Law Deans’ Association review of the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programmes at 17 universities.
NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the review had been done to strengthen the quality of legal education provision.
“This peer-driven exercise focused on the re-accreditation of existing programmes based on specific criteria and the LLB qualification standard,” Mbabela said.
The council called for improvement plans in terms of these programmes earlier this year, after which NMU, the University of Pretoria and the University of Kwazulu-Natal were re-accreditation.
The executive dean of NMU’s law faculty, Professor Avinash Govindjee, said the news was a significant milestone for the university.
“It is testament to years of hard work, innovation and desire for transformation on the part of faculty staff and students,” Govindjee said.
“The accreditation means that the faculty’s LLB and improvement plan, which itself is a product of extensive staff awarded and student consultation, meets the national qualification standard and programme criteria.
“Particularly pleasing is the acknowledgement by the CHE of the faculty’s demonstrated commitment to address issues of staff diversity and equity.
“The faculty looks forward to introducing a revised and improved LLB degree on an incremental basis in the coming years.”