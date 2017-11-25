Quality law studies at NMU confirmed

Nelson Mandela University is now one of only three universities in the country with a re-accredited law degree course.

This follows the Council on Higher Edcucation (CHE) and the South African Law Deans’ Association review of the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programmes at 17 universities.

NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the review had been done to strengthen the quality of legal education provision.

“This peer-driven exercise focused on the re-accreditation of existing programmes based on specific criteria and the LLB qualification standard,” Mbabela said.

The council called for improvement plans in terms of these programmes earlier this year, after which NMU, the University of Pretoria and the University of Kwazulu-Natal were re-accreditation.