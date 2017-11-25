No remorse, no answers

‘Defiant, cunning’ Panayiotou sentenced to life behind bars

As the final gavel came down on wife killer Christopher Panayiotou’s freedom, condemning him to a lifetime behind bars, the businessman failed to show even a flicker of emotion.

Behind Panayiotou, 31, his family grabbed onto one another and sobbed, while Jayde’s family celebrated with clapping and tears of joy.

But as he was led down to the holding cells with hitman Sinethemba Nemembe, 29, and co-conspirator Zolani Sibeko, 36, he took with him a string of unanswered questions.

Judge Dayalin Chetty said Panayiotou’s conduct spoke to his cunning personality.

“As the evidence unfolded during trial and [Panayiotou’s] orchestration of Jayde’s murder was laid bare, he remained indifferent and defiant, and notwithstanding the sheer weight of the evidence against him, persisted to avoid all responsibility for his murderous conduct.

“This cock-a-snook attitude accentuates his complete absence of remorse.”

Nemembe was sentenced to life in prison for the murder, plus an additional 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Sibeko, who had not actually participated in the hit, received 15 years for his role in the conspiracy.

“The execution was months in the making. It involved a string of wouldbe assassins and when the willing killer was eventually found, time, money and energy were expended to ensure its success.

“In all that time, Jayde was blissfully unaware that the man she shared her bed with had set in motion a process that would ultimately lead to her death.

“When the [sting] video was played here in this very courtroom and Panayiotou’s involvement in her murder exposed, he remained nonchalant. Maybe to him, it was just business, given his acumen to it.”

Jayde’s younger sister, Toni Inggs, said this was now her family’s time to mourn.

“For nearly three years my private family has had no choice but to share all our pictures and memories with everyone whilst we weren’t even capable of revisiting those memories ourselves. We will now try to put the pieces of our lives back together.”

Inggs said the time had finally come for the family to close this chapter of their lives.

“It has been hard to truly grieve Jayde and it’s been almost impossible just to think about her and her greatness. Every moment of every day revolved around the accused.”

She thanked the community for their overwhelming support.

Chetty said after Panayiotou had hatched a plan to kill Jayde, 29, it had been the monetary incentive that provided the catalyst for Nemembe and Sibeko to take part in the diabolical plot. They each then shared in the blood money.

The crime, to a certain extent, was unbelievable. “[Panayiotou’s] conduct in the aftermath of Jayde’s disappearance establishes the full extent of his machiavellian personality.”

The charade had begun when Jayde’s friend, Cherise Swanepoel, phoned Panayiotou on April 21 2015 to enquire about her whereabouts.