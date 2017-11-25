Man beaten in robbery on Alexandria farm

A man in his 60s was severely beaten in a robbery on an Alexandria farm on Saturday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said the man was attacked by two unknown males at about 9am.

“The suspects fled with his bakkie which was later recovered. A .38 special revolver is believed to also have been taken,” she said.

“The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in a stable condition.”

Govender said details surrounding the attack were still unclear.

“A team of investigators are utilizing all the necessary resources and sophisticated aids to track the perpetrators.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Commander Captain Leon Else on 083 387 0749, their nearest police station or crime stop on 0860 10111.