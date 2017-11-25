A mother-to-be was among three people who died after their home collapsed on them in KwaMashu‚ north of Durban‚ on Saturday.

The Hadebe family lost three relatives including Ndumiso Hadebe‚ pregnant Ntoko Mpanza and three-year-old Anathi Mpanza‚ who were crushed to death after heavy rains caused a retaining wall to collapse on their home.

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nomusa Dube-Ncube said: “As the provincial government we are really saddened by what has happened here in KwaMashu and we have dispatched Disaster Management teams to support and provide assistance to the family during this difficult time.

“We urge communities to exercise caution over the weekend as heavy rains coupled with hail and strong winds are expected to hit areas in the coastal‚ central and northern parts of the province (uMgungundlovu‚ uThukela‚ Amajuba‚ UMzinyathi‚ Zululand‚ eThekwini and Ilembe.”

Dube-Ncube warned residents not to cross rivers or swollen streams.

– TimesLIVE