Deputy mayor’s post in balance

Dramatic scenes are expected to play out at Thursday’s council meeting after the DA filed a motion to remove the position of deputy mayor from the city’s organogram.

The bid by council chief whip Werner Senekal comes in the wake of a motion by Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels to have council elect a new deputy mayor.

If Senekal’s motion is successful it is likely that Daniels’s motion will be discarded.

Senekal declined to comment yesterday, saying: “I will not preempt a debate on this motion.”

Several other motions are also expected to be debated, including a motion to remove mayor Athol Trollip and council speaker Jonathan Lawack.

The two motions – to remove Trollip and Lawack – were brought forward by Daniels and UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani.

Senekal’s motion was seconded by COPE councillor and the coalition government’s partner Siyasanga Sijadu.

It seeks to revoke the decision taken by council to create the position of deputy mayor in 2000.

The deputy mayor position was left vacant after Bobani was removed by majority vote in council on August 24.

The motion to remove Bobani was brought forward by Daniels, who at the time was in coalition with the DA and had been eyeing the deputy mayor position.

In the motion to scrap the deputy mayor position, Senekal wrote that filling the vacant position would add no value to the party’s mandate.