‘Daughter Reeva can rest’

Murdered model’s parents feel justice done with longer sentence

The parents of slain Port Elizabeth model Reeva Steenkamp welcomed the extended sentence yesterday of paralympian Oscar Pistorius.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) replaced his six-year sentence with one of 13 years and five months.

Their legal representative, Tania Koen, said Reeva’s parents, June and Barry Steenkamp, believed justice had finally been served.

“Their faith in the justice system has been reaffirmed. Reeva can rest now,” Koen said.

She said although a small form of closure had been brought by the new ruling it would not bring back their daughter.

“They still have to live without Reeva,” she said.

After Pistorius was initially convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years in 2014, the National Prosecuting Authority approached the SCA to upgrade the conviction to murder.

In July last year the Pretoria High Court sentenced him to six years’ imprisonment.

The NPA then approached the SCA, asking it to increase Pistorius’s sentence‚ arguing that the sentence was shockingly low.

Pistorius shot Steenkamp dead in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013‚ when he fired four times through the door of his toilet – an act‚ he said‚ that came from mistaking her for a burglar.

The appeal court found his testimony was “vacillating and untruthful”.

Prosecutor Andrea Johnston had argued that Pistorius did not show remorse and had not told the Pretoria High Court why he had shot Steenkamp.

In turn, Pistorius’s legal council, Advocate Barry Roux, said his client had shown more than remorse.