‘Daughter Reeva can rest’
Murdered model’s parents feel justice done with longer sentence
The parents of slain Port Elizabeth model Reeva Steenkamp welcomed the extended sentence yesterday of paralympian Oscar Pistorius.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) replaced his six-year sentence with one of 13 years and five months.
Their legal representative, Tania Koen, said Reeva’s parents, June and Barry Steenkamp, believed justice had finally been served.
“Their faith in the justice system has been reaffirmed. Reeva can rest now,” Koen said.
She said although a small form of closure had been brought by the new ruling it would not bring back their daughter.
“They still have to live without Reeva,” she said.
After Pistorius was initially convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years in 2014, the National Prosecuting Authority approached the SCA to upgrade the conviction to murder.
In July last year the Pretoria High Court sentenced him to six years’ imprisonment.
The NPA then approached the SCA, asking it to increase Pistorius’s sentence‚ arguing that the sentence was shockingly low.
Pistorius shot Steenkamp dead in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013‚ when he fired four times through the door of his toilet – an act‚ he said‚ that came from mistaking her for a burglar.
The appeal court found his testimony was “vacillating and untruthful”.
Prosecutor Andrea Johnston had argued that Pistorius did not show remorse and had not told the Pretoria High Court why he had shot Steenkamp.
In turn, Pistorius’s legal council, Advocate Barry Roux, said his client had shown more than remorse.
“His actions were directed against the intruder.
“When he realised he had shot Reeva‚ he was beside himself.”
Pistorius’s brother Carl took to Twitter yesterday after the judgment was handed down, saying he was “shattered‚ heartbroken and gutted” by the SCA’s ruling.
NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said the SCA judgment served as a victory for the rule of law.
“As we have said‚ this is not about an individual‚ but about proper administration of justice,” Mfaku said.
“This judgment shows that we pursue an individual irrespective of their social standing.”
Pistorius could be out for his 40th birthday if granted parole.
However‚ Singabakho Nxumalo‚ spokesman for Correctional Services‚ said the process was not easy.
“We will have to look at court papers and once he has served the minimum of the total sentence‚ he will be considered for parole.”
Chief executive of the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation and Steenkamp’s cousin, Kim Martin, said the foundation and family welcomed the ruling.
Yesterday was the launch of the Reeva Steenkamp Foundation’s 16 Days of Activism campaign against women and child Abuse, “#BluePurpleBlack.”
“On the day that Reeva died, she was set to deliver a talk at a local school about women and child abuse, a cause very close to her heart,” Martin said.
She said while Reeva’s death had been devastating to the family, they were grateful that through the foundation, they could continue her legacy and become her ‘voice’.