Beaches prepare by training 200 lifesavers

Nearly 200 highly-trained lifeguards and coastal patrollers will be deployed to man 25 beaches along the Wild Coast belt this festive season.

They will be joined by municipal law enforcement officers and police officers.

However, authorities have warned that bathers who appear too drunk will not be allowed anywhere near the water.

The beaches are spread across five municipalities in the O R Tambo and Alfred Nzo districts.

The untamed Wild Coast is regarded as one of the prime tourist destinations in the Eastern Cape due to its untainted environment and scenic beaches.