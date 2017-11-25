Beaches prepare by training 200 lifesavers
Nearly 200 highly-trained lifeguards and coastal patrollers will be deployed to man 25 beaches along the Wild Coast belt this festive season.
They will be joined by municipal law enforcement officers and police officers.
However, authorities have warned that bathers who appear too drunk will not be allowed anywhere near the water.
The beaches are spread across five municipalities in the O R Tambo and Alfred Nzo districts.
The untamed Wild Coast is regarded as one of the prime tourist destinations in the Eastern Cape due to its untainted environment and scenic beaches.
As a result thousands of holidaymakers holiday there.
However, the rugged coastline has also earned the reputation as being home to the Second Beach in Port St Johns which is generally regarded as the world’s most dangerous beach due to the prevalence of shark attacks and drownings in recent years.
But authorities believe they have put all the necessary safety measures in place.
The five local authorities have spent a combined R3-million on training lifeguards .
Mbashe mayor Samkelo Janda said 30 lifeguards had been trained and would be sent to Tenza, Cob Inn, Dwesa, Haven, Cwebve, Katywa, Bulungula, Lubanzi, Mpame and Mpolompo beaches in Elliotdale and Willowvale.