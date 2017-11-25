Bail for women accused of finding girls for Nigerian pastor

A heavily pregnant woman and another who recently gave birth appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges linked to the recruitment of women for Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Lusanda Solani, 36, of Durban and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, of Humewood, stand accused of being accessories to the 48 charges the state has laid against Omotoso.

The charges range from human trafficking to sexual assault and rape.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Tsepo Ndwalaza said the women were considered accessories to the crimes and would stand alongside Omotoso in the dock.

“They are facing the same charges as Omotoso in that they were accessories to the crimes,” he said.

Taking the stand to explain why she should be given bail, a heavily pregnant Solani said she planned to return to Durban after her next court appearance to have her baby, which is due in January.

“I became aware of the matter after seeing Facebook posts [from some of the victims] in January,” she said.

Her legal representative, Advocate James Reilly, told the court that although Solani had two passports she had not attempted to leave the country or evade arrest. The passports have since been confiscated by the Hawks.

Speaking for both the accused, Reilly said both women would report to their respective police stations once a week.