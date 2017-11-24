WATCH: The moment Panyiotou is sentenced to life behind bars

Christopher Panayiotou was today sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Jayde.

Hitman Sinethemba Nemembe was sentenced to life for the murder, plus an additional 15 years for robbing Jayde. Zolani Sibeko received a sentence of 15 years in prison for conspiracy.

Watch the moment Judge Dayalin Chetty sentences Jayde’s killers:

Jayde, 29, went missing from outside her home in Kabega Park, Port Elizabeth, on April 21 2015. Her body was found in KwaNobuhle the next day. She was shot execution-style.

Christopher and Nemembe were found guilty earlier this month of pre-meditated murder while Sibeko was found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

Watch the moment they are found guilty here: