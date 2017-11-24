U’hage pulls out stops for carnival

More than 100 000 expected to enjoy feast of fun at two-day event

The streets of Uitenhage will be a hive of activity today as the Garden Town puts on the 30th instalment of its Uitenhage Street Carnival, with more than 100 000 people expected to attend the two-day event.

The town’s main roads – Caledon and Market streets – close today to make way for more than 150 stalls, a fun fair and concert stage.

Event organisers Uitenhage Rotary Club expect to exceed last year’s attendance figure of 112 000 people.

The entertainment lineup ranges from rappers and magicians, to dancers and a host of other entertainers, including Idols SA 2017 winner Paxton Fielies, who will be making her public debut tonight. Uitenhage Rotary Club member and principal event organiser Greg Adams said the event continued to grow year on year. “This year we are expecting the highest number of attendees in its history. And we have a stellar lineup for all those in attendance,” he said. “We have added some new elements to the event, while keeping all the original attractions which initially drew the crowds. “Being a family event, safety is our top priority. Hence we have introduced the child-tagging system.” He said people would walk through the crowds providing armbands for children, on which family details could be written. Throughout the event, magicians, clowns and stilt walkers will be walking the streets entertaining the crowds.

Tonight at 8pm, mayor Athol Trollip will be on hand to continue the annual tradition of turning on the town’s Christmas lights display, which will be followed by Fielies’s performance. Tomorrow will kick off with 5km and 10km fun runs followed by a prize-giving. Adams said Galaxy Bingo would be having a Lucky Wheel throughout the carnival, with spot prizes valued at R150 000. Biltong stall owner Arno Swar, at the carnival for a fifth year, said: “This carnival is one of the highlights, if not the biggest highlight, on the Uitenhage calendar year.”