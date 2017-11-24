Oscar Pistorius’s brother Carl says he is “shuttered‚ heartbroken and gutted” by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)’s ruling that has increased the paralympic athlete’s six-year jail term for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp to 13 years and 5 months.

Carl took to Twitter on Friday after the SCA handed down its judgment on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s application for appeal against his brother’s sentence.

Are they serious? That is absolute NONSENSE! — Carl Pistorius (@carlpistorius) November 24, 2017

Shattered. Heartbroken. Gutted. — Carl Pistorius (@carlpistorius) November 24, 2017

Sure Ricky. We have all suffered incomprehensible loss. The death of Reeva was and still is a great loss for our family too. — Carl Pistorius (@carlpistorius) November 24, 2017

Pistorius shot his girlfriend dead in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013‚ when he fired four times through the door of his toilet – an act‚ he says‚ that came from mistaking her for a burglar.

Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide in 2014‚ but the SCA upgraded his conviction to murder in 2015. In July last year the Pretoria High Court sentenced him to six years’ imprisonment for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp.

Unhappy with the trial court’s sentence of six years‚ the NPA took the matter back to the SCA on appeal asking it to give Pistorius a longer sentence.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said the SCA judgment served as a victory for the rule of law. “As we have said‚ this is not about an individual‚ but about proper administration of justice. That sentence was shockingly low.”

Mfaku said if Pistorius’s sentence had remained the same‚ it would have set a bad precedent. “This judgment shows that we pursue an individual irrespective of their social standing. We hope that Reeva’s family will finally find some closure‚ even though this will not bring their daughter back.”

Pistorius could be out for his 40th birthday if granted parole. However‚ Singabakho Nxumalo‚ spokesperson for Correctional Services‚ said the process was not easy.

He said in considering when Pistorius is eligible for parole‚ the department will look at when he started serving the sentence. “We will have to look at court papers and once he has served the minimum of the total sentence‚ he will then be considered for parole.”