City to drill boreholes to add to supply
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality plans to drill 16 boreholes across the city, at a cost of R5-million.
Water and sanitation senior director Barry Martin said the additional boreholes would help supplement the city’s water supply.
“We’ve issued orders to the value of R5-million for about 16 boreholes to be drilled, with some next to reservoir sites.
“This is to maintain municipal pools because they are a source of activity for our communities.”
With the city using 270ML of water a day, Martin said this should be reduced to 250ML a day.
So far dam levels have only increased by an average of 1.5% since the rains last week.
Residents will be encouraged to use the boreholes to fill tanks for gardens, pools and construction.
Infrastructure and engineering political head Annette Lovemore said the city was working actively to reduce water usage and there would be no further restrictions.