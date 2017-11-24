City to drill boreholes to add to supply

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality plans to drill 16 boreholes across the city, at a cost of R5-million.

Water and sanitation senior director Barry Martin said the additional boreholes would help supplement the city’s water supply.

“We’ve issued orders to the value of R5-million for about 16 boreholes to be drilled, with some next to reservoir sites.

“This is to maintain municipal pools because they are a source of activity for our communities.”