Caring specialist recognised with prestigious award

A Port Elizabeth pulmonologist has received the Christiaan Barnard Memorial Award with a gold medal in recognition of his contribution to the medical profession.

Dr Luke Krige, who is based at Netcare Greenacres Hospital, received the award this week.

Netcare’s coastal region regional director, Craig Murphy, said Krige was deeply respected and had made his mark both in academia and in his dedication to caring for his patients.

“He truly lives his vocation, daily demonstrating an indefatigable work ethic and genuine care and concern for his patients and their families.”

The Christiaan Barnard Memorial Award is an initiative of Netcare in association with the Christiaan Barnard Foundation.

It pays tribute to doctors who practise at healthcare facilities within the group and who have demonstrated leadership in their specific field while contributing to the advancement of the medical profession.

“This is an unexpected honour, and I am deeply touched that my work is being acknowledged in this way,” Krige said.

He also acknowledged his team, whose work had been invaluable to him.

Netcare Greenacres Hospital general manager Andre Bothma said Krige was one of the first doctors who started practising at the hospital when it opened in 1985.