Caring specialist recognised with prestigious award
A Port Elizabeth pulmonologist has received the Christiaan Barnard Memorial Award with a gold medal in recognition of his contribution to the medical profession.
Dr Luke Krige, who is based at Netcare Greenacres Hospital, received the award this week.
Netcare’s coastal region regional director, Craig Murphy, said Krige was deeply respected and had made his mark both in academia and in his dedication to caring for his patients.
“He truly lives his vocation, daily demonstrating an indefatigable work ethic and genuine care and concern for his patients and their families.”
The Christiaan Barnard Memorial Award is an initiative of Netcare in association with the Christiaan Barnard Foundation.
It pays tribute to doctors who practise at healthcare facilities within the group and who have demonstrated leadership in their specific field while contributing to the advancement of the medical profession.
“This is an unexpected honour, and I am deeply touched that my work is being acknowledged in this way,” Krige said.
He also acknowledged his team, whose work had been invaluable to him.
Netcare Greenacres Hospital general manager Andre Bothma said Krige was one of the first doctors who started practising at the hospital when it opened in 1985.
“His distinguished career has benefited patients in both the public and private sectors,” Bothma said.
Krige obtained his qualification as a pulmonologist (lung specialist) in 1992.
He also served as the chairman of the Netcare Greenacres Hospital Physicians’ Advisory Committee from 2009 to 2012 and as chairman of the hospital’s Antibiotic Stewardship Committee since 2015.
He established a sleep laboratory at the hospital in 2003 and was instrumental in introducing a lung function laboratory and a cardio-pulmonary exercise test (CPET) at the hospital.
Krige has also contributed to a number of medical journals.