Body launched to help combat curse of drugs
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip launched a drug action committee at the Uitenhage town hall yesterday.
The aim is to reduce drug abuse in communities across the city.
“We want to focus on reducing drug abuse and the anti-social consequences that are linked to it, such as gangsterism,” Trollip said.
“This is why it is so important to have as broad a representation of stakeholders as possible.”
The people involved, like church leaders and the national drug authority, were committed, he said.
Discussions at the launch included the physical and psychological effects of drug addiction.
The mayor’s spokesman, Sibongile Dimbaza, said the committee sought to address drug abuse which leads to violence.
“In places such as the northern areas, where gangsterism is rife, this committee will be able to possibly come up with a plan to address the burning issues,” he said.