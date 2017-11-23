Slain nursing sister a ‘beautiful soul’

An emotional sendoff for Mongo at Livingstone

Known for her patience, kindness and exceptional nursing, Sister Nomzamo Ingrid Mongo received a fitting sendoff yesterday when staff and patients from Livingstone Hospital’s renal unit paid tribute to the mother who was gunned down during a botched hijacking last week.

Mongo, who began her nursing career as an enrolled nurse in 1988, was killed in the driveway of her Sydenham home on Wednesday last week.

After continuous efforts to develop herself, Mongo later completed a nursing diploma while working in various positions within her field.

In June 2007, she joined the Livingstone renal unit as a registered nurse.

Nephrologist Dr Robert Freercks said working with Mongo had been a pleasure.

“I was always amazed at how she could remember the patients and their families long after they had visited the hospital.

“She embraced change and innovations. She was one of the people who enhanced the renal unit into a centre of excellence.”

Livingstone Hospital renal transplant coordinator Lucille Klaasen said she had first met Mongo in 2008 when she joined the renal unit.

“When I got to this unit I received a warm reception from Sister Mongo,” she said. “I got to know her and realised she had a colourful character, which included being a loving mother to her children.

“She was humble and assertive to all the people she interacted with.

“Over the years we became more than colleagues, we became close friends. What we will miss most about her is her ability to comfort patients and help them understand that whatever condition they are in they must keep their heads held high.

“She committed herself to the unit, making a mental note of everything that happened. She knew the patients, their families and everything about them – that is how dedicated she was to her job.”

Renal patient the Reverend Luyanda Matiwane said he had the privilege of meeting Mongo when he was admitted to the hospital earlier this year.

He said what stood out for him was the respect and devotion Mongo had shown for her work.

“I thought was I receiving special care at the unit because I was a reverend?”

Matiwane said he had soon noticed, though, that Mongo treated all her patients the same.

“She was like this with everyone. A beautiful soul inside and out. “Nursing is a calling.” Matiwane said that while not all nurses were called to the profession, it was evident that Mongo had had a passion for nursing.

“This lady was a Nightingale. She went out of her way to ensure that we were well taken care of.

“I would like to applaud the nursing staff in the renal unit who go the extra mile in ensuring their patients are attended to even when they are in other wards.

“The renal patients are called special patients because the nurses give special care to them.

“We as patients are saddened by the loss of sister Mongo and we will forever remember her for her warmth and reception.”