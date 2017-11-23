‘Middleman’ Siyoni to stand trial for Jayde’s murder

Middleman Luthando Siyoni faces arrest and will now stand trial for Jayde’s murder, among other charges, the Port Elizabeth High Court ruled on Thursday.

Judge Dayalin Chetty found Siyoni to be a liar who was possibly bribed to change his version in court.

Siyoni was not in court on Thursday.

Siyoni had taken part in an undercover sting operation which saw Christopher Panayiotou arrested for his wife’s murder in April 2015.

He later changed his version to claim he was beaten and forced to implicate his former boss.

Wife killer Christopher Panayiotou, Sinethemba Nemembe and Zolani Sibeko will be sentenced for Jayde’s murder on Friday.

While state advocate Marius Stander had asked for the prescribed minimum sentence of life in prison for Panayiotou and Sibeko, Panayiotou’s sister, Kalleope, had pleaded for mercy.

She described Panayiotou as a loving, kind person and said her family still mourned Jayde. Click here to read Kalleope Panayiotou’s full letter.

Christopher and Nemembe were found guilty earlier this month of pre-meditated murder while Sibeko was found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

