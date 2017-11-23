Shelves stocked, staff waiting…

Retailers ready for shopping onslaught on Black Friday

As consumers wait with bated breath for the biggest shopping day of the year tomorrow, retailers and shopping centres are stocking shelves, opening earlier and bringing in more staff to welcome the crowds.

With the hype around Black Friday mounting, some retailers expect to earn millions of rands in revenue on the day, with prices being slashed by up to 80%.

Shopping centres around the province have also extended trading hours and increased security for the retail promotion tomorrow.

Walmer Park portfolio manager Leonie Scheepers said the centre would be bringing four more security personnel and four extra cleaners to help with the influx of foot traffic.

“Many of our stores have indicated that they will be trading from 7am instead of the normal 9am and closing at 7pm on Friday night – and the relevant measures have been put in place to accommodate this,” Scheepers said.

Baywest Mall marketing manager Lindsay Steele said the mall would be stepping up its police and security presence as well.

“An expanded in-house security team will work with SAPS members to create a visible presence in and around the mall.”

The mall welcomed 50 000 shoppers last year and expects crowds to show up tomorrow, particularly with Baywest’s branches of Game and Dion Wired set to open their doors at midnight for eager shoppers.

“Last year, we had a phenomenal turnout, but shoppers were well behaved and snapped up the bargains,” Steele said.

“This year the participation of stores is even greater, and we’re expecting an even bigger turnout of shoppers,” she said.

“Given that we house the largest array of stores under one roof in the province, we are expecting shoppers from as far afield as Grahamstown, Port Alfred and Knysna.”

The popularity of Black Friday has grown so much that Shoprite’s 458 stores will be joining 202 Checkers stores in the campaign, spokeswoman Adele KrugerTaljaard said.

“The Black Friday trend had been gaining popularity around the world, and in 2014 Checkers became the first food retailer to introduce the country to deep-cut specials,” she said.

“Every year there is a significant increase in the hype and excitement around this one-day sales promotion. Therefore, all Shoprite and Checkers stores have done extensive planning to ensure that as many customers as possible will be able to take advantage of the special deals on offer.”