WATCH: Rhino horn treatment a deterrent to poachers

Infusion with toxin and dye proving effective, G’town game farm says

After being darted from a helicopter with a low-dosage tranquilliser, a 1.8-ton rhino put up a mean fight and stood her ground for about a minute before plummeting to the ground. A team of veterinarians and Rhino Rescue Project members rushed in and drilled holes into her horns and infused toxins to prevent poaching.

The 22 000-hectare Buffalo Kloof Private Game Reserve just outside Grahamstown has embarked on the second phase of horn infusion as a means to curb poaching.

The project, coordinated by the Rhino Rescue Project, aims to devalue the rhino horns by infusing a compound of ectoparasiticides and indelible dye that contaminates the horn but is harmless to the animal – making it useless to be sold.

Warning signs along the fence of the game reserve caution people against coming in to contact with the toxins.

The horn is rendered useless to poachers as the dye is released throughout the horn, turning it red.

Rhino Rescue Projects co-founder and project manager Lorinda Hern said contaminating the horns made them less attractive to poachers.

“We want the word to spread in the community that the horns on this property are worthless commercially.

“We wanted to strike a balance between having a treatment that can be potent but also be safe for the animal, and this cocktail is not harmful to the animal at all.