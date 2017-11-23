PE ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint

An ambulance crew was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night in Missionvale, Eastern Cape department of health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said.

He said no one was injured in the attack, but this was just the latest in a string of similar armed robberies of ambulances.

He said these attacks were rife in Nelson Mandela Bay. Last week an ambulance transporting a patient from New Brighton to hospital was stoned.

Neither the patient nor the crew were hurt, but the vehicle was taken out of service.

Kupelo said elsewhere in the province there had been several similar incidents. In Mount Frere four ambulances have been attacked.