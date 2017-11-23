Kasrils launches book in PE

Former South African intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils was at Nelson Mandela University last night for the launch of his latest book, A Simple Man, and did not shy away from being critical about the political situation in the country.

Hosted by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, NMU’s department of development studies and the Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy, Kasrils spoke candidly about his book, which offers insights into President Jacob Zuma.

Kasrils said Zuma was a representative of a faction within the ANC that was milking the economy for its own good and “breaking into the treasury”.

“The rot started in relation to the absolute desire to accumulate wealth,” he said.

The book had been “a long time gestating in the kop [head]” and had been the most difficult to write of the three he had penned on the liberation struggle.

He had tried to convey things to people in an easy manner.

He had used images in his head to construct the narrative, and A Simple Man could be seen as a memoir of these images with constructed dialogue “to fit the way I saw the past”.