Dutywa pensioner scoops record R50m Lotto jackpot

A Dutywa father of four has been confirmed as the rightful winner of a gargantuan tax-free R50-million.

This is the biggest Lotto win ever in the Eastern Cape.

Yesterday, punters had formed a long queue at the SPAR store where the ticket was purchased, manager Bonginkosi Ntangasha said.

The 58-year-old pensioner sat having a smoke at his home village outside the small town while trawling through the Daily Dispatch’s November 10 edition.

His eye fixed on a report which said the owner of a Lotto ticket had not come forward to claim the prize. The golden ticket had been drawn on November 4.

The lucky winner said: “I heard people talking about this in town, but I did not pay any attention to it. Then I saw the article in the newspaper.”

Slowly the penny dropped. He had purchased a ticket at that SPAR as he often did. Then it struck him that it was still lying in a pocket in his jacket in the house.

“I finished my smoke, and went inside to check my ticket and compared it with the winning numbers on the paper. Then I saw that they matched.’’

Stunned and in disbelief he cried out to his family.

“I called my wife to come and see the ticket as well. She read and it was right.

“Then we called our first-born to come and see too.”

The man, who cannot be named, said he had taken an early package from his government job a few years ago.

Now that he had hit the big league, he planned to invest his winnings. “I am a careful spender,” he said. “I will try to keep my life simple and invest the money.