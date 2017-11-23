Bay beauty to represent province at SA pageant

A Port Elizabeth teen is hoping to take the crown at the annual Miss Teen Commonwealth South Africa competition when she competes in the pageant early next year.

Simoné de Jager, 16, a Framesby High schoolgirl, is the only teen from Port Elizabeth to make it into the finals.

The winner will be crowned at the Roodepoort Theatre on February 16.

Simoné described herself as a people’s person, who is friendly and enjoys spending quality time with family and friends.

“It’s a great honour to represent my hometown Port Elizabeth at this stage of the competition.

“I am excited because the other contestants are very friendly. I am hopeful for a favourable outcome.”

Simoné, who is focused and goalorientated, started to make her mark in the modelling world at the tender age of five and has never looked back. She is among the 19 top finalists. This is the fifth edition of The Miss Teen Commonwealth SA pageant and the winner will walk away with R15 000 cash plus other prices.