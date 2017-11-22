Zuma appoints new National Police Commissioner

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday appointed General Khehla John Sitole (SIC) as the new National Police Commissioner.

“His extensive experience in the police service will assist him to execute this critical task of making South Africans and everyone in the country safer and to feel safer. We wish General Sitole all of the best as he assumes his new position at the helm of a very important institution in government and the country‚” Zuma said in a statement.

Sitole was born in Standerton‚ Mpumalanga‚ and joined the police in 1986. He became Provincial Commissioner in the Free State in 2011‚ Deputy National Commissioner of Policing in 2013 and Divisional Commissioner of Protection and Security Services in 2016.

Zuma thanked Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba who has been serving as acting National Commissioner in the interim.

Sitole’s CV:

1986: Student Constable

1986: L/Sergeant

1988: Lieutenant

1990: Captain

1992: Major

1995: Lieutenant Colonel

1996: Director

2000: Asst Commissioner: Mpumalanga Province

2006: Asst Commissioner: Northern Cape

2010: Asst Commissioner: Free State Province

2011: Provincial Commissioner: Free State Province Lieutenant General

2013: Deputy National Commissioner: Policing

2016: Divisional Commissioner: Protection And Security Services