Warrant, sick note demanded

A warrant of arrest and medical certificate were sought after suspended director of mental health services in Gauteng Dr Makgabo Manamela failed to appear before the Life Esidimeni arbitration tribunal in Johannesburg yesterday.

Manamela called in sick and could not continue with her testimony started on Monday.

She fell ill after Monday’s proceedings in which she contradicted herself on the witness stand while being grilled about the transfer of mentally ill patients from Life Esidimeni to NGOs around Gauteng.

Manamela was in charge of the project to transfer more than 100 mentally ill patients to some unlicensed NGOs in the province.

The move resulted in the death of at least 143 patients.

The tribunal‚ headed by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke‚ heard that Manamela had taken ill on Monday evening.

“At first she thought she was just tired. She thought she would feel better in the morning‚” Manamela’s lawyer, Lerato Mashilane, said.

He said Manamela would be able to continue with her testimony tomorrow.

“Is it the doctor’s recommendation that she can only testify on Thursday?” Moseneke asked.

Mashilane said that was the case.