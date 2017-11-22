The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s resignation is a step towards a new beginning for the country.

“While Mugabe’s resignation is the first step towards a new beginning for Zimbabwe‚ it is not the silver bullet that will fix the country. Mugabe may be gone‚ but the ruling ZANU-PF remains‚” DA leader Mmusi Maimane said.

“The story of Robert Mugabe is not a unique one‚ and is all too familiar on our continent. A once liberator of his people‚ Mugabe brought division‚ instability‚ and economic ruin to Zimbabwe as he made the unfortunate transition from liberator to dictator.”

He said the people of Zimbabwe must be given the opportunity to go to the polls and elect a new president.

“The only way forward for Zimbabwe is for fresh elections to be held immediately.

“As Chairperson of the Southern African Partnership for Democratic Change (SAPDC)‚ I have engaged with the opposition in Zimbabwe on a number of occasions‚ and it is clear that the only way forward is for free and fair elections to be held as soon as possible.”

He called on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to take the lead in ensuring an interim government is put in place and that elections are held as soon as possible.

-TimesLIVE