Molefe ‘did not resign’ from Eskom

When is a resignation not a resignation? When the letter was penned by Brian Molefe and it was actually a request for early retirement.

Parliament’s inquiry into Eskom was seized with two main questions as former chief executive Molefe appeared before it: was Molefe a permanent employee and did he resign or take early retirement?

Molefe was seconded from Transnet to Eskom in April 2015. In October, he was officially appointed chief executive.

Molefe said that in October he received letters from both Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Eskom board chairman Ben Ngubane confirming his appointment. Neither had any limit on the period of employment.

Also in October, he signed his executive employment contract which stated that it would continue for an indefinite period, and he was signed up to the Eskom pension fund.

Earlier in the day, former Eskom board member Venete Klein testified that the contract had erroneously stated that it was fixed-term, but did not contain a time frame.

In November, Brown informed Ngubane of a cabinet decision to employ parastatal executives on five-year contracts.