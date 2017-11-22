MPs praise progress in payments crisis as Radebe gives assurances

There is no need for a “Plan B” for the payment of social grants next year because the government’s new hybrid system will deliver as promised‚ Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe has assured legislators.

MPs yesterday welcomed the progress in the social grants payment crisis and the involvement of the Post Office‚ but grilled the interministerial committee (IMC)‚ chaired by Radebe‚ on cost-effectiveness as well as contingency plans.

Radebe was briefing a joint sitting of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) and the portfolio committee for social development for the second time since the IMC took over the process from the department of social development.

“Our posture as the IMC is that we have one plan and that plan is to implement the court order and the directives of the Constitutional Court.

“That is our plan. So we don’t have Plan B. There’s one plan‚” Radebe said.

He said the plan would be made clear when the parties signed agreements on December 8 and would include all risk mitigation measures to highlight the difficulties in executing the court order.

“Our implementation plan will include everything that happens for a new service provider or providers to be in place by April 1 2018.”

He said the hybrid model would use all available models from the public and private sectors.