Gillnet fishing wreaks havoc in Swartkops estuary

The Swartkops estuary is in turmoil, with illegal gillnet fishing not only wreaking havoc on the natural order of the river but canoe paddlers also being threatened by knife-wielding fishermen.

This led to four Bluewater Bay Lifesaving Club volunteers and Zwartkops Conservancy members now conducting patrols.

Last week, a paddler was threatened with a knife and also cut his hand on a broken bottle attached to a gillnet anchor pole.

Honorary law enforcement officer for the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) and honorary marine conservation officer Hank van der Water said the problem along the Swartkops estuary was escalating.

“I do a lot of patrols and protection compliance on the estuary and the gillnetting is a major problem.”

Van der Water said two incidents occurred last week where paddlers were met with illegal fishermen wielding knives.

“The four men went paddling out on the river and when they came across a net the fishermen threatened them with a knife, and the very next day I received a phone call from another paddler who was threatened with a 9mm gun.

“We have made numerous arrests and confiscated numerous gillnets along the river and it is becoming more and more aggressive, because of the state of the economy, but it is having a huge impact on our living resources of the estuary.

“This type of fishing is totally illegal and we actually arrest them if caught.”

Van der Water said in the last year he had been involved in apprehending about 17 illegal fishermen.

Gillnetting is a common fishing method used in the ocean and in some freshwater and estuary areas. The net is tied down by weights and attached to floating devices on the surface of the water.

“It is the easiest way to harvest a ton of fish with little effort but it is adding to the destruction of the estuary. I do not think there will be much left of the river in five years’ time,” Van der Water said.

“All the juvenile fish are being caught in the net which sees the decline of the life in the river. It is a huge problem and something needs to be done.”

Wessa Eastern Cape regional chairman Mervyn Brouard said: “Gillnetting kills all species indiscriminately and at the Swartkops estuary where young fish seek a safe haven, it hinders the future breeding stock which makes it unsustainable.

“It is not possible to make gillnetting legal and preserve the estuary as it is already destroying the Swartkops ecosystem along with the pollution.”

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the municipality was aware of the issue.

“DAFF is the mandated government entity that deals with resource harvesting and control.

“The municipality acknowledges there is a serious issue. As the local authority, the municipality assists DAFF whenever requested,” he said.