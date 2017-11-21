Tenders open for Baakens upgrade

A post shared by The Herald Port Elizabeth (@heraldlive) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

The Mandela Bay Development Agency welcomes tender submissions for the next leg of their efforts to revitalise the Baakens Valley.

Construction tenders for the upgrading and betterment of the St Peter’s precinct are due by December 11.

This development project links to the MBDA’s other projects in the valley.

Yesterday, MBDA spokesman Luvuyo Bangazi said the agency did not yet have firm plans for the long-term development, though many possibilities existed.

“That [portion of] land is zoned for multiple [uses], including residential and hospitality,” Bangazi said.