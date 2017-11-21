Tenders open for Baakens upgrade
The Mandela Bay Development Agency welcomes tender submissions for the next leg of their efforts to revitalise the Baakens Valley.
Construction tenders for the upgrading and betterment of the St Peter’s precinct are due by December 11.
This development project links to the MBDA’s other projects in the valley.
Yesterday, MBDA spokesman Luvuyo Bangazi said the agency did not yet have firm plans for the long-term development, though many possibilities existed.
“That [portion of] land is zoned for multiple [uses], including residential and hospitality,” Bangazi said.
“It borders the cemetery but is below the South End properties.”
This land was bought by the MBDA two years ago.
“For now, we are adding to the value [of the area], as it is part of an early start project.
“We are focusing on making it safe and accessible, as well as partly restoring it, while we work on a long-term plan.”
Contractors who are interested in submitting plans for this development, can request tender documents at the MBDA offices in the Tramways building.
For further information, contact Dorelle Sapere at publictenders@mbda.co.za