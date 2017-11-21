SAPS to operate from ward councillor’s office in Walmer township

An agreement was reached for the police to start operating from the office of the councillor in Walmer township.

This follows a tense stand off by Walmer residents who have been protesting against the closure of a satellite police station in Fountain Road on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesman Priscilla Naidu said that an agreement was reached between police management, the councillor and community leaders for police to start operating in the area.

“We have been offered a room at the councillors office where we will post two officers from tonight,” she said.

The Station Commander of the Walmer police station , Colonel Jakob Flemmer has assured the community of Walmer township that service delivery will not be hampered and that the people of Walmer township will be policed.

“Through our Back to Basics approach to policing, every effort will be made to ensure the safety and security of the people of Walmer. We appreciate the working relationship between the community leaders and the SAPS in finding joint solutions to our challenges.” Flemmer said.