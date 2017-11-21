Murder of four may be revenge killings

Specialist hit task team probes death of men found near Coega

The four men whose bodies were found in a field near Coega at the weekend are believed to have been killed in a revenge attack.

While the motive for the murders is still unknown, police have roped in the specialist detective task team which specialises in hit-related murders.

Police said yesterday three of the men had been identified by their families.

They are Athenkosi Steven, 21, of New Brighton, Nyaniso Maso, 30, and Sive Vangqa, 26, both of Kwazakhele.

Police have not released the name of the fourth victim, who has not yet been identified by relatives.

The men’s bodies were found in the bushes about 20m from a Grassridge gravel road near Coega on Saturday.

A postmortem revealed that the men were strangled, stabbed and endured blunt-force trauma to the head.

They were abducted by an unknown number of gunmen from Steven’s house in New Brighton on Thursday and forced into a white VW Jetta.

A preliminary report revealed that three of them had previously been arrested for crimes such as burglary, theft and drug-related incidents, but the cases were subsequently withdrawn.