Former Bay man’s musical wins Emmy

Documentary on Rio Grande huge success

A former Nelson Mandela University music lecturer has been flying the Bay’s flag high in the United States, where he formed part of a musical ensemble that scooped an Emmy earlier this month.

Born in Port Elizabeth and an Andrew Rabie High School alumnus, Dr Colin Campbell was part of a team which won an Emmy for musical documentary Rhapsody on the Rio Grande, filmed in his now home state of Texas.

Campbell, 47, left South Africa four years ago as he felt South African opportunities in his field of expertise were limited.

He landed an appointment as organist and professor of organ at Texas A&M International University (TAMIU).

“I needed to broaden my horizon as a performing artist and when I saw the job posting our family decided that I should apply,” Campbell said.

“The position required the skill-set that I had built up over the years in my activities in South Africa, predominantly being a concert organist. “We left in August 2013.”

Campbell said once he had accepted the appointment he received another opportunity when he was named composer-in-residence of the Laredo Philharmonic Orchestra the following year.

Rhapsody on the Rio Grande was produced with funding support from the city of Laredo.

It explores the history of the area and the river that was used to stop Mexican people from entering America.

The documentary uses dramatic instrumental collaborations to tell the tale of the river’s ability to bring together diverse people while exploring their culture, history and identity.

Speaking about the process, Campbell said: “It was exciting but also nerve-wracking for me.

“There was quite an expectation placed on the composition and I was fully aware that it was going to have a prominent placing in the final product.

“I just didn’t realise that it was going to have as big a role as it did in the end.”

Campbell said the end goal was never the Emmy Award, which came as a complete surprise.

“The documentary has a strong message, especially in the current political climate.

“Artistically, it is a really good production as a whole.The crew is overjoyed

“I didn’t think the Emmy was even a possibility – in my mind the goal was to get the documentary picked up by the National Public Broadcasting Station.”

TAMIU president Dr Pablo Arenz said: “We are absolutely thrilled to see this work of art and work of love has been so remarkably recognised.

“We are especially proud of our own Dr Colin Campbell, whose beautiful composition framed the entire Rhapsody on the Rio experience,” he said.

Campbell said there were talks to broadcast the documentary in Mexico with Spanish subtitles, which would be “an exciting possibility to further the viewership”.