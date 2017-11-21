Accused asks judge to foot lawyer’s bill

A rape suspect caused a stir in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday when he said Legal Aid lawyers were incompetent, before making a bizarre request for Judge Mandela Makaula to foot his bill for a private lawyer.

The 30-year-old man, who faces a string of charges, including kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend and beating her new lover to death, cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded.

The man is in custody serving a 12-year jail term for robbery with aggravating circumstances in a different matter.

When the case was called, Makaula explained to the man, through a Shona interpreter, that the case was on the roll for him to inform the court about his choices of legal representatives.

The man, whose feet were shackled, started rambling about not having access to court papers to prepare for his case.

“The only issue before this court is for you to say whether you will need a Legal Aid lawyer, private attorney or you will defend yourself,” the judge said.

“I am not saying you are not entitled to papers. You have a right but everything is done according to procedure.”

The man then complained that he was serving a 12-year jail term because Legal Aid lawyers had not adequately represented him.

“I do not want to see them. It seems Legal Aid does not have competent lawyers,” he said.