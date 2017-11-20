‘It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen’- SA lambastes Oscar Pistorius film

Fans were left disturbed and unimpressed after a biopic‚ Blade Runner Killer about the rise and fall of paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius was aired on TV this past weekend.

The controversial film detailed Oscar’s journey from struggling with his disability to representing South Africa at the Olympic games in 2012.

It also featured scenes from what may have happened on the night Reeva Steenkamp was shot and killed by the athlete‚ as well as‚ scenes from the court proceedings that followed.

The film was slammed by both Oscar and Reeva’s families‚ leading to the Pistorius family threatening to take legal action against the film’s creators.

“The film was made with blatant disregard of both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families‚ as well as complete disregard for Reeva and Oscar. Neither Oscar‚ nor the defence or the family were involved in the production of this film in any way‚” the Pistorius family said in a statement last month.

Even though the film made it onto screens locally‚ it was greeted with disgust by local viewers who took to social media to slam everything from the acting to the accents.

The Oscar Pistorius movie is upsetting. They couldn't even use South African actors? Or at least force an accent? — Mshengu_Tshabalala (@siz_kele) November 19, 2017

So the directors of this Oscar Pistorius movie couldn't find someone that closely resembled judge Masipa…. Dreads at least pic.twitter.com/0cCKhECjVs — Tshego Matsetse (@tshego_matsetse) November 18, 2017

So I just watched Oscar Pistorius movie what a load of crap acting , accents, story line ,never ever seen such crap really pic.twitter.com/RRWs6wYSDm — Jermaine  (@_The_Jer) November 19, 2017

The accents in the Oscar Pistorius movie are🤬 trash. The cop can’t even pronounce “Steenkamp” correctly.#OscarPistoriusMovie pic.twitter.com/hkQJYsRzfu — Naledi. (@NalediMabotja) November 19, 2017

Oscar Pistorius movie is so all over the place pic.twitter.com/724pePj1Ow — M a s h u d u (@MashuduMadzhiye) November 18, 2017

lifetime really had to go and play this poor reenactment of the Oscar Pistorius case …… pic.twitter.com/hkrQ4E7BdN — Tshego Matsetse (@tshego_matsetse) November 18, 2017

Pistorius is currently serving a six-year jail term for the murder of Steenkamp in his house in Pretoria on February 14 2013.