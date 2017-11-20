Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was expected to announce his resignation on Sunday night‚ but instead he made a long speech in which he called for unity.

The country’s ruling party Zanu-PF gave Mugabe 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment‚ an apparent attempt to secure a peaceful end to his reign after a de facto coup.

In his speech‚ Mugabe acknowledged criticism against him from Zanu-PF‚ the military and the public but did not comment on the possibility of standing down.

Zanu-PF’s central committee had earlier named axed deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa as its new leader. Mnangagwa’s sacking earlier this month sparked the backlash from the army. He was meant to make way for First Lady Grace Mugabe.

The speech was surprising for many reasons‚ including a throwaway comment that the 93-year-old leader made after he wrapped up his address.

Social media was abuzz with speculation about whether Mugabe had mumbled that it had been a “long” or “wrong” speech.