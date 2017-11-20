Two women aged 50 and 41 now have to answer to the Mdantsane courts for allegedly conspiring to murder their husbands‚ along with the hitman they allegedly hired.

One of the women allegedly hired the hitman who “eventually” murdered her husband in February 2017 after paying him almost more than R100‚000‚ the Hawks in the Eastern Cape said in a statement.

The second woman allegedly then hired the same hitman to murder her 41-year-old husband.

However‚ this hit was foiled after the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit arrested the suspect before the alleged planned murder could take place.

The Hawks explained: “During October 2017 an informer alerted (her) husband of the plot … The unit immediately commenced with investigations which led to the arrest of the three last week Wednesday.”

The suspects appeared briefly at the local magistrate’s court last week were denied bail.

They are expected to appear again soon‚ during which they are expected to launch a formal bail application.

Investigations continue.