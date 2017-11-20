Train carriages on fire in Cape Town

Thick black clouds of smoke billowed from three carriages of a passenger train that caught alight in Cape Town just after noon on Monday.

Initial reports by the city’s fire and rescue services said that no injuries were reported but the blaze has spread to surrounding vegetation at the Century City railway station.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said: “We have three carriages alight. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage. As a result of the train fire the surrounding vegetation has now also caught alight.”

Metrorail‚ which transports up to two million passengers daily around the country‚ was unable to immediately comment on the incident.

The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) was scheduled to officially launch its 2016/17 State of Safety Report on Monday.

The report will deliberate on solutions to improve railway safety in the country.