Teenager sings her way to stardom

Cape Town teenager Paxton Fielies last night emerged winner of season 13 of Idols SA.

At 17, Fielies was the youngest performer in the contest this year.

Last night, she became the sixth female to win Idols SA, joining Anke Pietrangeli, Karin Kortje, Jody Williams, Sasha-Lee Davids and Noma Khumalo

For the second time in the history of Idols SA, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal fought for the No 1 spot last night, with Fielies and Durban contestant Mthokozisi Ndaba, 25, belting it out for glory and prizes.

Both had won the hearts of South Africans with their powerful vocals.

Both had wowed their judges and last night it all came down to the number of votes.

The last time the two provinces went head to head was on season five in 2009 when Jason Hartman and Davids showed off their singing abilities.