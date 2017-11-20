East London police are investigating a case of murder‚ after a taxi operator was found shot dead in his taxi in the East London CBD.

The 34-year-old victim was apparently transporting people from the beachfront to Chalumna when he was murdered.

Confirming the incident to DispatchLIVE‚ police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said the taxi belonged to Melta Taxi Association.

“The incident happened at Terminus Street in East London‚ where the victim‚ believed to be 34 years old‚ was found dead inside the taxi on Sunday morning. He had a gun wound in the face‚” said Mqala.

“The victim is said to have loaded people from the Motsepe Festival function on the beachfront at about 10am on Saturday‚ and was on his way to Chalumna.”

It is believed that the keys to the taxi were found not far from the vehicle‚ and there is a rumour that the victim might have been killed somewhere else‚ before he was dumped in the East London CBD‚ but Mqala would not confirm that.

“[That is] just speculation‚” she said. “The investigation continues‚ and it will be treated as… a murder case. If anyone has more information‚ they must feel free to come and tell the police about it.”